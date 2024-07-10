Apple Pencil Pro hits new price low just days before Prime Day

Prime Day is July 16-17, but Amazon is rolling out its best Apple deals early— particularly on iPad accessories.

Today, I found the Apple Pencil Pro on sale for $119 at Amazon. That's $10 less than its regular cost of $129. Although it has a modest discount, it's the Pencil Pro's first price drop since its May 2024 release. Of course, this is the Pencil Pro's lowest price ever and one of the best iPad accessory deals you can get before Prime Day.

You'll find this same Apple Pencil Pro deal at Best Buy and Walmart. It also matches the Apple Education Store's discount for students and teachers.

Today's best Apple Pencil Pro deal

Lowest price! Amazon is offering the Apple Pencil Pro for the first time at $10 off. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2). Price check: Apple Education Store $119| Best Buy $119 w/ Plus | Walmart $119

What sets the Apple Pencil Pro apart from the Apple Pencil?

We didn't get to test this pro-grade iPad stylus. However, we tried the original Apple Pencil on an iPad Pro. Its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

Whether you're a creative artist or a student, the Apple Pencil Pro is a handy iPad accessory.