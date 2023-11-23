Forget the Apple Pencil, John Wick could take out ten men with my favorite iPad stylus, now $49 for Black Friday!

Adonit Note+ 2 iPad stylus: $69 $49 @ Adonit (Discount applies at checkout)

Overview: Save 30% on the Adonit Note+ 2 iPad stylus during Adonit's early Black Friday sales. The Note+ 2 is an incredibly fairly-priced iPad stylus that offers great compatibility and an impressive array of features to boot.

Features: Interchangeable nibs (three included), magnetically attaches to compatible iPads, palm rejection, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C quick charging, tilt and pressure sensitivity, shortcut rocker buttons, aluminum body, eight hour battery life (one hour charge time).

Release date: 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price to date that we've seen the Adonit Note+ 2!

Price check: $69 @ Amazon

Reviews: I recently, reviewed the Adonit Note+ 2 myself, finding it to be an impressive Apple Pencil alternative that undercuts it in price while attempting to match it in features. To which, it does a pretty admirable job. Comfortable, light, easy-to-use, and fairly priced, the Note+ 2 is one of the best iPad styli on the market.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy if: You want to save money when picking up an iPad stylus without sacrificing on too many features. Whether you're an Apple artist or just a digital doodler, the Adonit Note+ 2 makes for a great sidekick stylus.

Don't buy if: You aren't much of an iPad artist and you don't plan on picking up that skill set anytime soon. Which easy to use and cheap, the Note+ 2 doesn't beat using your regular digits for general iPad usage and are much more finely focused on maximizing your workflow within art apps.