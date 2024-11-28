Pencils down! The best iPad accessory is just $79 for Black Friday

Whether you've been eyeing an Apple Pencil 2 or crave one to go with a new device that supports it, Black Friday is the right time to hop on buying one. Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $79, an excellent 38% off sale on Apple's second-generation stylus.

The Apple Pencil 2 normally sells for $129, so that's $50 off, and the Apple Pencil 2's lowest price ever.

Apple's Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment to an iPad, especially if you want to take notes, draw, and sketch. It pairs wirelessly with compatible Apple tablets, and it charges by attaching it to the chassis's magnetic strip.

It works across a range of recent-generation iPad tablets, including the iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

In our Apple Pencil 2 review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best styluses we've ever used. We found the Pencil 2's size and weight well-balanced, with pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity that made it feel like we were using a real pencil. In real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

Don't let this rare Apple Pencil 2 deal slip by. The Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect gift for yourself or the iPad user in your life.

Today's best Apple Pencil 2 Black Friday deals