The Apple Pencil gets a reboot: Here’s its release date, features, and price
A Universal upgrade
Apple has been hotly tipped to drop new iPads on us soon, and they’ve just whetted our appetite with a new Apple Pencil – offering a universal upgrade to its superior stylus.
The new Apple Pencil is focused around the adoption of the USB-C port, cleverly tucked away behind its retractable top, and it caters to a far wider audience thanks to a friendlier price tag than its first and second-generation counterparts.
So when can we expect to get our hands on one, how much will it cost, and what does it do? Let’s find out.
Apple Pencil: Release date and price
According to the brand’s recent press release, the new Apple Pencil will be released in early November for $79. However, education pricing is available to students (and their parents) and faculty of all grades for just $69.
Apple Pencil: Compatibility
Apple’s soon-to-be-released stylus is compatible with any iPad featuring a USB-C port, including:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch: 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation models
- iPad Pro 11-inch: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation models
- iPad Air: 4th and 5th generation models
- iPad: 10th generation model
- iPad mini 6: 6th generation model
Apple Pencil: Features
Quit using your digits like some cave painting neanderthal, take your tablet game to the next level with the Apple Pencil’s dynamic feature set – allowing pixel-perfect accuracy and angle-sensitive flourishes in your inputs.
A top stylus can make all the difference for note taking, image editing, and art. So, what tools does the new Apple Pencil have on hand to make your next masterpiece more Vitruvian than stick man?
- The new Apple Pencil pairs and charges via USB-C, making it a great fit for Apple’s later iPad models. You’ll now be able to quickly top up both devices using the same cable,
- Magnetically snap your Apple Pencil to the side of your iPad when you’re done. The sturdy magnets will keep your peripheral pen in place, and automatically enter it into a sleep state that conserves battery life.
- Sketch with a sense of accuracy and responsiveness thanks to low latency pairing and pixel-perfect precision from the Apple Pencil’s fine-point tip and tilt sensitivity for effortless shading.
- Trace and line-up every stroke with ease as you use the Apple Pencil’s hover functionality on M2 iPad Pro models.
Outlook
Apple’s latest Pencil peripheral makes the swanky stylus more accessible than ever thanks to a lower price tag and wide compatibility. It also brings a number of key features from the second generation Apple Pencil, such as hover, while making the transition to USB-C.
It might not have been the iPad announcement some where hoping for, but there’s still time left for those rumors to play out and this works as a great appetizer if these devices are actually on their way.
