iPad Air 5's price drops to $399 ahead of May 7 Apple event
Nab the iPad Air 5 for its lowest ever price!
Welp, the inevitable is happening. Apple's 5th gen iPad Air just got a huge price cut ahead of Apple's expected iPad Air 6 reveal. We're a little over a week away from Apple's launch event and iPad clearance deals are now surfacing.
Today only, you can get the iPad Air 5 for $399 at Best Buy — its lowest yet! Normally $599, that's a staggering $200 in savings and one of the best tablet deals to snag before Memorial Day. If price was preventing you from picking up Apple's lightweight tablet before, this unprecedented iPad deal is not to be missed.
We didn't test it, however, iPad Air 5 reviews via our sister sites average 4.5 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is an elegantly designed, fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the best tablets to buy if you're looking for a travel-friendly slate.
Now $200 off, the iPad Air 5 may be worth the splurge if you want to buy a new iPad for yourself or mom this Mother's Day.
Today's best iPad Air deal
Apple iPad Air 5
Was: $599
Now: $399 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Best Buy clearance sale knocks $200 off the iPad Air 5.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector
Launch date: March 2022
Price check: Amazon $499
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the iPad Air 5
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is a thin, elegantly designed fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the more portable tablets out there.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Air is one of the best overall tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a conveniently compact laptop. The iPad Air 5 works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
