iPad Air 5's price drops to $399 ahead of May 7 Apple event

Welp, the inevitable is happening. Apple's 5th gen iPad Air just got a huge price cut ahead of Apple's expected iPad Air 6 reveal. We're a little over a week away from Apple's launch event and iPad clearance deals are now surfacing.

Today only, you can get the iPad Air 5 for $399 at Best Buy — its lowest yet! Normally $599, that's a staggering $200 in savings and one of the best tablet deals to snag before Memorial Day. If price was preventing you from picking up Apple's lightweight tablet before, this unprecedented iPad deal is not to be missed.

We didn't test it, however, iPad Air 5 reviews via our sister sites average 4.5 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that the iPad Air 5 is an elegantly designed, fast and versatile tablet. With a weight of 1 pound and 0.24 inches, it's one of the best tablets to buy if you're looking for a travel-friendly slate.

Now $200 off, the iPad Air 5 may be worth the splurge if you want to buy a new iPad for yourself or mom this Mother's Day.

Today's best iPad Air deal