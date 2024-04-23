Apple announces 'Let Loose' event on May 7 with new iPads expected

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will hold a "Let Loose" event on May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific/10 a.m. Eastern.



The event is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro and Air models and possibly updated iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

This event is coming only a month before WWDC 2024 on June 10, when the company will unveil its latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and watchOS.

But this event will be all about the hardware, so here's what we expect to see at Apple's "Let Loose" event.

Apple's Let Loose event: What to expect

Apple's Let Loose event goes live on Tuesday, May 7 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 2PM GMT and can be watched on Apple's website, Apple TV, or YouTube. And since the company is no stranger to leaks, the industry has tons of information on what's going to be at the show.

(Image credit: Apple)

The two heavily rumored iPad Pro models should be the stars of the show. The current iPad Pro features an M2, so it's almost guaranteed that these new models will be built with M3 chips inside. Beyond that, rumors suggest that the iPad Pro could finally feature an OLED panel. In a rare positive note for iPad Pro pricing, the speculation is that the base model will still start below $1,000.

We also anticipate two iPad Air models being shown off, likely featuring an M2 chip and finally moving from an LCD panel to mini-LED. However, we don't know much else about these tablets.

A new Magic Keyboard is likely coming, with Mark Gurman reporting that it will feature a larger trackpad, one of our few complaints about the current Magic Keyboard (beyond the price). We also expect a new Apple Pencil, with support for visionOS reportedly coming in the future according to MacRumors.

If there is anything else announced at the event, it will be an actual surprise. But considering WWDC 2024 and "Let Loose" are so close together, we don't expect much more than what is already predicted.

