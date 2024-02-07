OLED iPad Pro pricing rumors: It may stay under $1,000

In an exciting turn of events for Apple fans, it seems like the upcoming OLED iPad Pro might not be ridiculously priced, according to DigiTimes (via MacRumors). Initial rumors suggested that the next iPad Pro would get a huge price hike, between $500 and $700 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, respectively.

Now, it seems the OLED iPad Pro might be receiving a much smaller $160 price increase. If this new estimate is correct, the 11-inch model would be available for less than $1,000, and the 12.9-inch model would be priced around $1,200 to $1,300.

Could an OLED iPad Pro be relatively affordable?

While DigiTimes is currently claiming that Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models with an OLED display will only receive a $160 price hike, there are no sources cited for this information. Other rumors have stated that the 11-inch iPad Pro could start at $1,500 and the 12.9-inch model could start at $1,800.

The only thing we know definitively right now is that there definitely will be a price increase between the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch models because the display technology is upgrading from mini-LED to OLED. And Apple isn't just springing for a traditional single OLED layer, either. The company plans on using tandem stack technology, which uses two emission layers, resulting in a brighter display with a longer lifespan.

A display upgrade like this isn't going to happen without a price hike. And honestly, $160 seems like quite a low estimate considering how much the new OLED panels will cost to manufacture. But until we hear directly from Apple, we'll hold out hope that this new, cheaper rumor holds true.

For more details on the OLED iPad Pro and Apple's other upcoming tablets, check out our roundup of 2024 iPad line-up rumors, which is regularly updated. If we're lucky, Apple might officially announce the OLED iPad Pro sometime in March this year.