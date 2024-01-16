Apple's long-awaited OLED iPad Pro could release in April

Apple hasn't released a new iPad since 2022 and while it was reported that a 14-inch iPad was on the cards for 2023, it seems those plans have been indefinitely shelved.

Since then it's been all quiet on the iPad front, save for the occasional rumor about the impending release of the iPad Mini 7. However, we may now be gearing up to see the full-scale iPad return as early as April or June of this year if a report from Korean outlet The Elec holds true.

Something OLED, something new

Reportedly, Samsung Display and LG are set to start manufacturing the "two-stack tandem OLED" panels expected to feature in new 11.1-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models releasing later this year — potentially alongside a gigantic, non-OLED 16-inch iPad Air.

While OLED panels have been a part of Apple's catalog since the iPhone X, It's the first time that the display tech will feature in the brand's line of tablets. The shift to OLED brings the potential for brighter, richer displays with better contrast while also extending battery life through improved efficiency.

Outlook

This comes at a time of display tech transition for Apple as they continue to work toward a 2025 shift to micro-LED displays for Apple Watch devices, with iPhone adoption expected to follow thereafter.

Not only will these new iPad Pros feature all-new OLED panels, but they're also expected to include Apple's latest M3 silicon chips, affording them incredible performance potential and maintaining the plausibility of these devices to act as reliable laptop replacements (with the right setup or accessories).