iPad Pro 2024 tipped to get OLED displays — Samsung to prioritize development

Apple's rumored iPad Pro 2024 is still a while away, but a new report from The Elec suggests that the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch new iPads with OLED panels, as Samsung is shifting priorities for a new type of display.



Spotted by MacRumors, the report states that Samsung Display, Apple's display supplier, is now prioritizing the development of a "two-stack tandem OLED panel" with the "aim to supply OLED panels for tablets to Apple." We've recently seen the launch of the iPad Pro 2022 with M2, meaning we won't see this rumored OLED iPad for a while.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As the report points out, Samsung Display is planning on postponing the development of full-cut OLED displays with a single layer, which is supplied to PC makers like Asus. Instead, it will focus on two stack tandem OLED panels, which Apple has asked for.



We've recently heard of Apple making the shift to OLED on other products, including the OLED MacBook Air that's expected to launch in 2024. This comes from display industry consultant Ross Young (opens in new tab), who states that the 2024 MacBook Air and both the iPad Pros are set to get what is called “two-stack” OLED displays with ProMotion. This backs up The Elec's report.



Of course, it's a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt, as we're still over a year away from Apple officially announcing a new MacBook Air or iPad Pro with OLED displays. Currently, there are no Mac or iPad products that use OLED, only LCD and mini-LED panels. By using OLED, you can expect improved brightness and a better contract ratio, along with the possibility of improved battery life.



Before any OLED iPad or OLED MacBook Air in 2024, we're expecting to see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max, along with Apple's next set of flagships: the iPhone 15 and even an iPhone 15 Ultra.