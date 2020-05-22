The best Memorial Day sales 2020: Huge savings from Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and more!

Memorial Day sales start this weekend with huge savings from Best Buy, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and more. Retailers are celebrating Memorial Day 2020 with deep discounts on laptops, monitors, storage, and more.

So if you're long overdue for a new machine or peripherals, you'll want to take advantage of these excellent deals.

Dell's Memorial Day sale offers the Dell XPS 13 for just $949via coupon, "50OFF699", which is $100 off its regular price. Its slim, lightweight design, beautiful 1080p and strong performance make it our favorite everyday laptop.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is currently taking up to 62% off various configuration ThinkPad series laptops. As part of Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7 is on sale for $1,199 ($429 off) via coupon, "WEBSPECIAL".

Swing over to HP's Memorial Day sale and save up to 55% off select laptops, including our top pick 2-in-1s. For a limited time, you can get the excellent HP Spectre x360 for $799 ($150 off) which is one of best convertibles around.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft's Memorial Day sale discounts its family of Surface devices. Pick up the new Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle for $539 and save $129 off the price of buying each item separately. This bundle includes a base model 64GB Surface Go 2, a Surface Go Type Cover, and a 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Dell Memorial Day sale

Dell XPS 15: was $1,949 now $1,499 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 laptop packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, and 512GB SSD. Use coupon code, "50OFF699" for a total of $450 in savings. View Deal

Alienware m15 R1: was $1,744 now $1,249 @ Dell

The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,249.99 ($495 off).View Deal

Alienware 25" 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $709 now $399 @ Dell

The new Alienware AW2518H gaming monitor is currently $310 off. This top-of-the-line display packs a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and custom AlienFX lighting. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year. View Deal

Lenovo Memorial Day sale

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $1,629 now $1,199 Lenovo

Lenovo is currently taking up to 62% off various configuration ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops. This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Take $429 off via coupon, "WEBSPECIAL". View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 15" Laptop: was $1,029 now $799 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C740 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For a limited time, save $230 via coupon "MEMDAY2". This deal ends May 24.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 14" Laptop: was 969 now $779 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C740 in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For a limited time, save $190 via coupon "DOORBUSTERMD8". This deal starts May 25.View Deal

Legion Y25f-10 24.5" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 24.5-inch near-edgeless display is built for gaming. It features AMD FreeSync technology and fast 144Hz refresh rate which eliminates sceen tearing. Its incredible 1ms response time minimizes stutter and lag. View Deal

HP Memorial Day sale

HP Laptop 15t: was $689 now $509 @ HP

Save $130 on the 15-inch HP laptop 15t for Memorial Day. This model includes a powerful Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We recommend upgrading its display to 1080p, which tallies up to just $559, which is still an excellent price for a mainstream laptop. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t: was $849 now $799 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy. This model packs a 15.3-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-1035G1U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13t Laptop: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 features a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, Core i7-106567 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For a limited time, it's $150 off at HP. View Deal

HP LaserJet Pro M404n: was $269 now $169 @ HP

This HP laser printer features an easy to use 2-line backlit display. With speeds up to 40 ppm, 2 paper trays, and WiFi support, it's a handy printer for your small business or home office.



View Deal

Microsoft Memorial Day sale

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle: was $668 now $539 @ Microsoft

Build your own Surface Go 2 Bundle and save $129. This bundle includes a base model 64GB Surface Go 2 (a $400 value, a Surface Go Type Cover (a $100 value), 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal (a $70 value), Accidental Damage Coverage ($99 value).

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Microsoft

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $1,029 now $799 @ Microsoft

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). Save $230 with this bundle. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,999 now $1,689 @ Microsoft

Save $311 on the Editors' Choice Surface Laptop 3 at Microsoft. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Microsoft's premium laptop. It packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Super Saver Sale: Up to 80% off Xbox Games

Save up to 80% on a variety of Xbox digital games. Enjoy huge savings on hits like The Division 2, A Way Out, Shadow of War, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (AN517-51-56YW): was $879 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops offers solid specs for the price. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080p) IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" 2019 (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This 2019 MacBook Pro packs a 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $260 off its normal price. View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal

B&H Memorial Day sale

MacBook Air 13" Core i5: was $1,099 now $899 @ B&H

The MacBook Air 2019 (MVFH2LL/A) offers ample power for everything from work to content streaming. You can get the 1.6-GHz Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD model for just $899 at B&H. That's $200 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this configuration. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" 2019 (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ B&H

This 2019 MacBook Pro packs a 1.4-GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

Acer CB271HU 27" Monitor: was $299 now $219 @ B&H

This Acer monitor feature 178 degree viewing angles, a 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 4 ms response time. B&H is currently taking $80 off this IPS panel.

View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD: was $249 now $169 @ B&H

Rugged, water, and dust resistant, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. Perfect for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

Newegg Memorial Day sale