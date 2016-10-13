How to Set Up Canned Replies Using Quick Parts in Outlook

Whether you're using Outlook 365 or Outlook 2016, Quick Parts is designed to make your life simpler by helping to speed up tasks you perform regularly. In this case, we’re going to see how easy it is to create canned email messages you can use over and over again.

The process is simple, and it’ll save you thousands of keystrokes (or more) each year. Setup takes just a few minutes, and Outlook will automatically save your canned replies until you decide to remove them.

1. Open Outlook and start a new email.

2. Click the Insert tab in the new email.

3. Press Quick Parts. If you find it’s greyed and unclickable, simply click within the body of the email and it should appear.

4. Select AutoText and type the desired title in the top box, and the full message below.

5. Click QuickParts and select the appropriate title for your canned response. Once you click, it’ll automatically add it to the body of the email.

Or, there’s another way to do this on the fly by just selecting text to add. To do that, keep reading.

6. Type a message in the body of an email and select the text.

7. Click Quick Parts and Save Selection to Quick Part Gallery…

8. Add a title that’s easy to remember, and additional information if desired. Press OK to save. None of it’s required, aside from the title.

9. Repeat Step 5 to add it to the body text of an email when needed.

Microsoft Outlook Tips