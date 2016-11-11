How to Add an Image or Animation to Your Email Signature in Outlook

When creating an email signature, you aren’t stuck with the default method of text with few embellishments. Nowadays, you have the option to add just about anything to an email signature, including images and GIFs. In fact, it’s no more difficult than creating a standard signature, which we’ve outlined here.
1. Open Outlook on your PC.
2. Click the File tab.
3. Select Options from the sidebar.
4. Click Mail and then find the Signatures section under Create or modify signatures for messages.
5. Click New under Select signature to edit.
6. Name the signature and click OK.
7. Click the image icon and find your chosen image.
8. Click Insert.
9. Drag the middle or corners of the images to resize, or press OK to add the signature.
10. Press OK again to save.
