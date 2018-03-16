Apple Announces Education Event for March 27: Expect New iPads

In an invitation email sent out to the press today, Apple announced it will be holding a media event in on March 27.

The event invite asks members of the press to "Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students" at a venue in Chicago.

Looking at the email, it looks like this event will have a focus on the iPad and hand writing, as "Let's take a field trip" appears to be written by hand. Could Apple be launching a new version of its Apple Pencil stylus?

Previous rumors pointed to a March release for a pair of new iPads, while another rumor suggested Apple is planning on an iPad that's even more-affordable than the $329 one available today.

The event is to take place at the Lane Tech College Prep High School, an unusual change of pace from the Apple-owned venues and theaters the company usually hosts events in.

