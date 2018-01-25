How to Set Up Messages on Your iPad

On the iPhone and iPad. Messages (formerly iMessage) lets you send texts over Wi-Fi and LTE along with photos, videos, locations, and contacts to anyone with an Apple device running iOS.
Send Messages
- Select the Messages app. You may have to login with your Apple ID
- Hit the Compose Message icon in the Message column for a new message.
- Enter the contact(s) for the message in the To: field.
- Enter text in the blank field above the keyboard. Click the Photo icon and choose from an existing photo or take a new one. The app button allows for GIFs and other apps.
Receive Messages
Messages will send textx to the Apple ID you specify, but you can add additional e-mail accounts in the Settings menu.
- Go to Settings and select Messages.
- Send and Receive should be automatically filled with your Apple ID. If it's not up date it there.