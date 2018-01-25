How to Set the EQ on the iPad for Better Sound

The iPad’s audio quality is pretty good, but you can improve it by changing the EQ settings.

Play a favorite track in the Music app to use as a baseline. Press the Home button, then tap the Settings app (the music will continue to play). Tap Music in the left column (you may have to scroll down), then EQ on the right side options screen. Tap one of the 24 options—such as Bass Booster, Hip Hop, R&B, and more—to change the quality of the audio. The change will happen right away, though it might not be as evident with some choices.