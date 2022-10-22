The best iPad cases in 2022: Protect your iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro

With the new iPad and iPad Pro models comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them. A case is a must-buy, and we have picked the best options to keep your new tablet protected.

But these aren't the only two tablets that Apple makes, of course! There is the iPad mini — a great small slab that packs stellar performance in a tiny package. And then, there's the M1 iPad Air. Its specs may be very similar to the new iPad, but it packs second-generation Apple Pencil support and a stellar M1 chip.

We've scoured the internet and picked cases for all of them based on three things: aesthetics, durability, and value for money. After all, we don’t want to recommend some over-the-top monstrosity that makes your iPad virtually unusable.

Best iPad 2022 cases

(opens in new tab) Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad View at Apple (opens in new tab) Turn your iPad into a productivity machine with the DNA of a MacBook, thanks to this Magic Keyboard Folio case. Not only does it protect from damage, but you get a chiclet keyboard and trackpad, too. (opens in new tab) ESR Ascend Trifold View at Amazon (opens in new tab) ESR's Ascend Trifold case gives you both great drop protection and multiple ways to use your iPad — be it in a studio mode for illustration or propped up for diving into plenty of Netflix shows. (opens in new tab) DTTO iPad 10th Generation Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A touch of class at a great price. For $19, you can snag this leather iPad folio case, which comes with a pen slot, too.

Best iPad Pro cases

(opens in new tab) Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro View at Apple (opens in new tab) Another top-tier case direct from Apple, which gives you the tools you need to make the most of that on-board power of the M2 — a keyboard and a trackpad, all in a smart folio case. (opens in new tab) ZryXal New iPad Pro 11 Inch Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) No need for a keyboard? ZryXal offers a fantastic folio case, which is made from a PU for a smooth textural feel with a soft TPU inside, alongside a pen holder atop the iPad. (opens in new tab) ANHAMIN iPad Pro case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A simple and effective case from Anhamin gives you a variety of folio stand angles for making the most of your iPad Pro. Plus, the pen holder and hand strap let users easily carry their tablet around.

Best iPad Air cases

(opens in new tab) Smart Keyboard Folio View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the iPad Air, you can get a Magic Keyboard case with the trackpad, but for peak portability and value for money, we much prefer the Smart Keyboard Folio. Move around iPadOS with your fingers and type out your essays as you go. (opens in new tab) Logitech Combo Touch View at Amazon (opens in new tab) As for that full keyboard/trackpad experience, we recommend you look towards Logitech's Combo Touch, which offers all of this at a far more reasonable price than Apple's pricey option. (opens in new tab) Otterbox Symmetry Series 360 View at Otterbox (opens in new tab) Otterbox is known for ultra durability, which the Otterbox Symmetry Series 360 nails with a scratch-resistant design that folds seamlessly and provides top drop protection.

Best iPad mini cases