The best iPad cases in 2022: Protect your iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro

With the new iPad and iPad Pro models comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them. A case is a must-buy, and we have picked the best options to keep your new tablet protected.
But these aren't the only two tablets that Apple makes, of course! There is the iPad mini — a great small slab that packs stellar performance in a tiny package. And then, there's the M1 iPad Air. Its specs may be very similar to the new iPad, but it packs second-generation Apple Pencil support and a stellar M1 chip.
We've scoured the internet and picked cases for all of them based on three things: aesthetics, durability, and value for money. After all, we don’t want to recommend some over-the-top monstrosity that makes your iPad virtually unusable.
Picking up an iPad? Here are the best deals. (opens in new tab)
Best iPad 2022 cases
Turn your iPad into a productivity machine with the DNA of a MacBook, thanks to this Magic Keyboard Folio case. Not only does it protect from damage, but you get a chiclet keyboard and trackpad, too.
ESR's Ascend Trifold case gives you both great drop protection and multiple ways to use your iPad — be it in a studio mode for illustration or propped up for diving into plenty of Netflix shows.
Best iPad Pro cases
Another top-tier case direct from Apple, which gives you the tools you need to make the most of that on-board power of the M2 — a keyboard and a trackpad, all in a smart folio case.
No need for a keyboard? ZryXal offers a fantastic folio case, which is made from a PU for a smooth textural feel with a soft TPU inside, alongside a pen holder atop the iPad.
Best iPad Air cases
For the iPad Air, you can get a Magic Keyboard case with the trackpad, but for peak portability and value for money, we much prefer the Smart Keyboard Folio. Move around iPadOS with your fingers and type out your essays as you go.
As for that full keyboard/trackpad experience, we recommend you look towards Logitech's Combo Touch, which offers all of this at a far more reasonable price than Apple's pricey option.
Best iPad mini cases
Once again, Otterbox's Symmetry Series 360 gets another feature on our list of best cases, as this option shows off your iPad mini nicely while offering impressive protection.
The iPad mini is particularly popular with students as a quick jotter for any work. Why not steer into that with a case that looks like an exercise book — complete with a pen holder?