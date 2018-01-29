How to Use Multi-touch Gestures on the iPad

In addition to the tried-and-true pinch-to-zoom, iOS 5 includes a few new gestures to make iPad navigation faster and easier.
One-finger flick: Scroll through apps, different modes in the camera, and through web pages.
Four or five-finger flick: Swipe up to reveal all of your open apps as well as Control Center.
Four-finger swipe: Move left or right to switch between open apps.
Pinch-to-close: Pinch the screen with five fingers to close an app and return to the home screen.
Pinch-to-zoom: In apps like Maps, pinch out with two fingers to zoom in.
iPad Pro Tips and Tricks
- Multitask on the iPad Pro
- Every iPad Pro Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need
- Use the iOS Keyboard as a Touchpad
- Display Two Safari Tabs Simultaneously on the iPad Pro
- How to Use the Apple Pencil with iPad Pro's Notes App
- Edit Multiple Streams of 4K Video on the iPad Pro
- Use Your iPad Pro as a Secondary Display
- Check the Apple Pencil’s Battery Life
- Use Your iPhone as a Hotspot for the iPad Pro