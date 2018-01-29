Trending

How to Use Multi-touch Gestures on the iPad

In addition to the tried-and-true pinch-to-zoom, iOS 5 includes a few new gestures to make iPad navigation faster and easier.

One-finger flick: Scroll through apps, different modes in the camera, and through web pages.

Four or five-finger flick: Swipe up to reveal all of your open apps as well as Control Center.

Four-finger swipe: Move left or right to switch between open apps.

Pinch-to-close: Pinch the screen with five fingers to close an app and return to the home screen.

Pinch-to-zoom: In apps like Maps, pinch out with two fingers to zoom in.

