How To Display Two Safari Tabs Simultaneously on the iPad

Apple's iPad Pro features a ginormous 12.9-inch display, but you can't fill that screen with two Safari tabs side by side. Enter Sidefari ($0.99), an app that uses Apple's Split-View multitasking feature to solve this problem. Here's how to make it work for you.

The iPad Pro isn't the only device that can use Sidefari, as the multitasking iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 also support Split View.

How To Open Two Safari Tabs Simultaneously on the iPad Pro

1. Buy Sidefari from the iOS app store for $0.99.

2. Open Safari and swipe in from the right side of the screen.

3. Swipe down from the top of the right side of the screen.

4. Select Sidefari.

5. Tap on the address field, enter an address and press return.

6. Drag the tiny white bar to the left.

You're now able to fill your iPad Pro's massive 12.9-inch display with two tabs.

