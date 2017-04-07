Trending

How To Use Your iPhone as a Hotspot for the iPad Pro

You don't need to spend an extra $130 on a Cellular-modem equipped iPad Pro to give it a signal when you're away from the luxurious comforts of Wi-Fi. As long as your iPhone is on you, you can share its cellular signal with the iPad Pro, allowing your premium slate to connect to the Internet.

(Note: While some cellular providers don't have any additional charges to use your iPhone as a hotspot, some may. It's best to check your provider's rules and regulations first, lest you incur extra fees.) 

1. On the iPhone, open the Settings app and select Personal Hotspot.

2. Select the Password field.

3. Enter a password of at least eight characters.

4. Tap Done.

5. Slide the Personal Hotspot switch to the On position.

6. If your phone's Bluetooth or Wi-Fi are turned off, you will get this message. Select "Turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth."

7. On the iPad Pro, open the Settings app and tap on the network named after your Phone in the Wi-Fi menu.

Your iPad Pro is now getting its data connection from your iPhone's cellular service provider!

