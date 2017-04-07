You don't need to spend an extra $130 on a Cellular-modem equipped iPad Pro to give it a signal when you're away from the luxurious comforts of Wi-Fi. As long as your iPhone is on you, you can share its cellular signal with the iPad Pro, allowing your premium slate to connect to the Internet.

(Note: While some cellular providers don't have any additional charges to use your iPhone as a hotspot, some may. It's best to check your provider's rules and regulations first, lest you incur extra fees.)

MORE: Apple iPad Pro: Full Review

How To Use Your iPhone as a Hotspot for the iPad Pro

1. On the iPhone, open the Settings app and select Personal Hotspot.

2. Select the Password field.

3. Enter a password of at least eight characters.

4. Tap Done.

5. Slide the Personal Hotspot switch to the On position.

6. If your phone's Bluetooth or Wi-Fi are turned off, you will get this message. Select "Turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth."

7. On the iPad Pro, open the Settings app and tap on the network named after your Phone in the Wi-Fi menu.

Your iPad Pro is now getting its data connection from your iPhone's cellular service provider!

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks