How to Remove or Change the 'Sent from my iPad' Signature

If you don’t want every e-mail recipient to know that you’re sending e-mail from your iPad, or if you want to add a different signature for business, here’s how to change or get rid of it.
- In the Settings app, go to Mail.
- Under the Mail section select Signature.
3. In the dialog box you can change your signature or simply delete the text if you don’t want one.
