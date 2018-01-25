How to Access Alternate Characters on the iPad Keyboard

The iPad’s keyboard offers some quick (but partially hidden) ways to access special characters and oft-used punctuation.

Emoji: Your iPad will either have an image with a smiley face or a globe on it. Use that to switch to the emoji keyboard. Tapping on an ABC icon will let you move back.

Accented letters: To find accented letters for almost every language with Roman characters, tap and hold the base letter—e, u, or s for example—to see a list of their accented counterparts—è, ü, ß, and more.

URL enders: To quickly enter .net, .org, or .edu on the Safari or Mail keyboards, tap and hold the .com button to choose from available options.

Safari Browser Tips