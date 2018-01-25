How to Clear Your Cookies and Browsing History on iPad

Apple's iPad has some of the zippiest performance of any tablet, but you still might find the tablet's Safari app crashing every now and then. Alternatively, maybe you want to keep a secret from others who may use your iPad, like possible gift ideas. If you're looking for a smoother Safari experience or simply have a browsing history you'd rather forget, here's how to clear your data.

1. Open Settings.

2. Select Safari.

3. Select Clear History and Website Data

4. Select Clear.

Safari Browser Tips