How to Automate Repetitive Actions in Outlook Using Quick Steps

Quick Steps are a godsend for email power users. Rather than sorting through an inbox of junk to find just a few gems you might need, Quick Steps makes it easy to set up filers, automate repetitive actions, and just generally keep a tidy inbox. While filters are the most commonly used Quick Step, the tool itself is powerful enough to just about anything you’d need it to.

Today, we’re going to keep it simple and show you how to sort email to a specific folder within Outlook using Quick Steps and a Windows hot key combination.

1. Open Outlook and click the Quick Steps button under the Home tab.

2. Click New Quick Step and then Move to Folder.

3. Name the action, and then choose the appropriate folder to move your mail to.

You can create a new one if necessary by choosing Other Folder > New. Uncheck the box ‘Mark as Read’ if you’d rather keep an accurate unread email count.

4. Click Finish.

5. Click the Quick Steps button again and then Manage Quick Steps.

6. Select the appropriate folder, and click Edit.

7. From the Shortcut key dropdown, select your preferred keyboard shortcut.

You can also add Tooltip text, which will display a message or description when you hover over the Quick Step.

9. Click Save and then OK.

10. To use the Quick Step, just select an email and use your keyboard shortcut, or click the appropriate icon from the Quick Step menu.

Microsoft Outlook Tips