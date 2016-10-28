How to Save Commonly Used Searches in Outlook

When searching in Outlook, chances are you’ve performed the same search more than once. While it’s not at all difficult to perform the search, Outlook has a little time-saving tool built in that allows you to save these searches for future use. Next time, you can save yourself a step or two by just clicking your search query rather than typing and searching.

Here’s how it’s done.

1. Open Outlook and navigate to the Folder tab.

2. Click New Search Folder.

3. Select "Mail from specific people."

You can set up a search folder for anything, but today we’re going to save a search for a specific email address.

4. At the bottom, select "Choose" to select the email address you want to save a search for.

5. Type in the name of the person you want to save a search for, click it, and press OK.

6. Click OK at the bottom to save the search.

7. To access the saved search, just find the folder from the list in the sidebar and click it.

Microsoft Outlook Tips