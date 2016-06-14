How to Make Cortana to Send News Notifications in Windows 10

Microsoft's Cortana AI is great for helping you find news when you're looking for a read, but did you know it can also send you notifications about the stories that matter the most to you? The Windows 10 version of the digital assistant will gain this feature in the Anniversary update due out this summer, but Windows Insiders on the Fast and Slow rings already have it.

MORE: The Best Laptops for Business and Productivity

1. Click the Cortana field of the Taskbar.

2. Click the Notebook icon.

3. Under "News topics you're tracking" click "+ Add a topic."

4. Enter a topic into the prompt.

5. Select a result.

6. Click Add.

You've now set up Cortana to send news notifications. Notifications appear briefly in the bottom right corner and then move to the Action Center feed.

Cortana Tips and How-Tos