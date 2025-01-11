Top 5 Dell UltraSharp monitor deals: Save up to $300 on the ultimate productivity monitor!

Working on a laptop is great when you're on the move, but it's not ideal for multi-tasking. That's why a great productivity monitor is a must-have if your laptop is your main work device.

Luckily, you can save hundreds on several of Dell's best productivity monitors with these deals I found at B&H. Dell UltraSharp monitors are up to $300 off right now at B&H, making this the perfect opportunity to get a high-quality monitor for multi-tasking or just giving yourself some more screen real estate.

Browse: B&H's entire sale

For example, you can snag the spacious 39.7-inch Dell UltraSharp for $250 off right now! This HDR monitor is crisp and responsive with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus all the space you need to get work done.

Dell UltraSharp monitors in nearly every size are on sale right now and those are just a few of the best monitor deals this month! So, no matter what kind of monitor you're looking for, you can get a sweet discount on it.

See also: Laptop Mag at CES 2025: The latest laptop news, reviews, and analysis direct from Las Vegas

Top 5 Dell UltraSharp monitor deals this weekend

Dell UltraSharp 39.7": was $1,899 now $1,649 at BHPhoto Save $250 on a 39.7-inch Dell UltraSharp monitor! Want plenty of space for multi-tasking on one screen? Take a look at the 39.7-inch Dell UltraSharp monitor. This productivity beast features a 2160p, HDR, 120Hz curved display with a built-in Thunderbolt 4 hub for added connectivity. If you need even more space, you can daisy-chain a second display up to 5K resolution.

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 27-inch: was $579 now $489 at BHPhoto B&H knocks $90 off the 27-inch Dell UltraSharp monitor! The 27-inch Dell UltraSharp is great for two-monitor setups or a compact workspace. It boasts a superb 4K UHD 16:9 IPS display that's perfect for everything from daily productivity tasks to photo editing. It also features USB-C docking for quick and reliable connectivity.

Dell UltraSharp 31.5-inch: was $869 now $609 at BHPhoto Score $260 off on the 31.5-inch Dell UltraSharp at B&H! The 31.5-inch Dell UltraSharp is a great productivity monitor for those looking for a little extra screen real estate without taking up too much room on their desk. It features a 4K HDR 60Hz IPS display so you can edit photos or work on graphic design tasks knowing you have great color accuracy and a sharp image.

Dell UltraSharp 38-inch Curved: was $1,299 now $999 at BHPhoto B&H slashes $300 off the 38-inch curved Dell UltraSharp monitor! Looking for a stellar productivity monitor at a great price? The curved 38-inch Dell UltraSharp is a steal with this deal from B&H! It features a roomy 38-inch 1600p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. With a slight curve to it, this monitor makes for an immersive experience with plenty of space for multi-tasking!

Dell UltraSharp U4924DW 49-inch Ultrawide Curved: was $1,449 now $1,249 at BHPhoto Snag $200 off on the ultimate Dell UltraSharp monitor from B&H! If screen real estate is your top priority, don't miss this deal on the enormous 49-inch ultrawide Dell UltraSharp! This productivity beast has all the room you need for multi-tasking and creating an immersive workspace. It features a curved 49-inch WQHD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a built-in USB hub.