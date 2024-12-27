Best monitor deals in December 2024: Cheap, 4K, gaming, and more

The weather outside may be frightful, but these monitor deals are so delightful. As we head into the new year, it's a great time to upgrade your computer set-up, and a fancy new monitor should be at the top of your list.

Whether you're upgrading the screen for your desktop PC or expanding your display options for your laptop, we've got some great options to help you find the best monitor. We've rounded up the best monitor deals and split them into three categories: productivity, gaming, and portable.

Which type of monitor should you get? That depends on what you'll be primarily using it for. If you need something for work, you'll benefit from a widescreen or even 16:10 display for increased multi-tasking capacity, while gamers will want a high refresh rate monitor with fast response times. You'll need to weigh those needs up against your budget to ensure you get the best value for your money, and that's where we come in.

Here's our roundup of the best monitor deals out there.

Best monitor deals

Best monitor deals — Productivity monitors

Samsung 27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599 now $719 at Amazon Save $880 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control. Features: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, 4K slimfit webcam.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: was $229 now $159 at Amazon Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming your favorite shows or gaming. Features: 27-inch FHDE (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 75 Hz refresh rate, adjustable height and tilt.

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: was $339 now $218 at Amazon Save $121 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It's an ideal monitor for working and creative pursuits, where you'll really appreciate that extra screen space. Features: 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit display, 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Apple Studio Display Standard: was $1,599 now $1,439 at Amazon Save $160 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). This is the ultimate display for Apple heads, with a whopping 5K resolution display that looks fantastic. it's ideal for creative pursuits like photo and video editing, but just about anyone will appreciate this big beautiful screen. Features: 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate, Bionic A13 chip, 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

Best monitor deals — gaming monitors

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DWF: was $899 now $649 at Dell This 34-inch curved Alienware is $250 off and offers big performance with its quantum dot OLED screen, fast refresh, and excellent color reproduction thanks to its wide color gamut. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh (DisplayPort), 100Hz refresh (HDMI), 0.1ms response time, QD-OLED panel, 1800R curve, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, height, swivel, tilt, blue light reduction, burn-in protection, 99% DCI-P3, 149% sRGB, 250 cd/m2 (typical), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) brightness, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (front), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream port (rear), audio line-out port (rear), headphone-out port (bottom) Price comparison: Amazon $649

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $227 at Walmart Save $73 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This gaming monitor ticks all the boxes thanks to its QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. if you're losing on this thing, you've only got yourself to blame... or maybe lag, yeah let's go with that. Features: 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction.

Dell 34" WQHD 144Hz Curved: was $399 now $345 at Amazon Save $155 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. These faster reaction times give you an edge over the competition in competitive gaming.

Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299 now $750 at Amazon Save $550 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. Price check: Samsung $799

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 : was $1,299 now $899 at Samsung Save $400 off the Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor in Samsung's winter sale. To sweeten the deal even further, Samsung is also throwing in a free 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with Heatsink (valued at $265). Unlike the deal above this, we're now looking at the OLED version of the Odyssey G9. It's a little more expensive, but you're getting a serious image quality boost from the OLED panel... even if you do lose some refresh rate. We think it's worth paying the extra $150 (we're a sucker for those bright whites and inky blacks), but your mileage may vary. Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit display, 1800R curvature panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time.

Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 4K Monitor: was $1,299 now $949 at Samsung Save $350 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor. It features a 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display with HDR10 and with 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices. Features: 32-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 200-nit OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms response time.

Best monitor deals — portable monitors

ViewSonic VA1655 15: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Save $10 on the ViewSonic VA1655 portable monitor that's ideal for students, remote workers, and travelling professionals. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS display and includes a protective sleeve with a built-in stand. The Mini-HDMI and USB-C connectivity options make it easy to connect to your PC and Mac. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, , USB Type-C connectivity.

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE: was $209 now $139 at Amazon Save $70 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the included USB-Type C cable, or via a USB-Type C to Type A adapter. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, Auto-rotation, USB Type-C or Type-A connectivity, protective sleeve and a built-in stand

