The Best Gaming Monitor of CES 2025: The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM
You may own a sizeable gaming laptop with an impressive display, but nothing quite beats having the option to supersize the action on a monitor that breaks free from the traditional 18-inch ceiling.
When it came to handing out our Laptop Laurel for the best gaming laptop at CES 2025, how could we deny the efforts of Asus ROG, blending 4K resolutions with OLED display tech and delivering a rapid 240Hz refresh rate in its new 27-inch ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM display.
Best gaming monitor of CES 2025: Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM
Asus’s ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is the world’s first 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. Now as is often the case, this is a bit of a trick as multiple vendors released a 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025, so while it is first, it’s not alone anymore.
However, beyond the vibrant and sharp 240Hz panel, Asus delivered gorgeous styling and a couple of unique extras to stand out from the competition
OLED and gaming leads to concerns about burn-in, so Asus introduced some features to help alleviate these concerns.
These features are called “ROG OLED Care Pro” and include a sensor that measures your distance from the display and can be set to flip the monitor to a black screen when you aren’t using the monitor.
This eliminates the chance of burn-in due to an unexpected distraction, but also doesn’t inconvenience you by fully shutting down the display in case it is just a brief interruption.
ROG DisplayWidget Center software offers additional assistance with OLED Care features including firmware updates, and the ability to import shared display configurations. A three-year warranty offers you further reassurance.
The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor will be available for pre-order starting January 21, 2025. There's currently no word on pricing.
|Size
|27-inch
|Panel
|QD-OLED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160p
|Refresh rate
|240Hz
|Response time
|0.03ms (GTG)
|DCI-P3 color coverage
|99%
|HDR
|VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black
|Connection
|DisplayPort 2.1
|Features
|Nvidia G-Sync compatible
This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.