Chrome OS Coming to Tablets and 2-in-1s Soon

Google's Chrome OS, the lightweight operating system that runs on Chromebook laptops and 2-in-1s will be spreading from laptops out to tablets and other formats.

This news comes from a conference call yesterday (Jan. 23) where Google’s Rajen Sheth, senior director of product for Android and Chrome for business and education, was talking about Chromebooks for education.

According to The Verge, Sheth noted that we should "expect everything from detachables to tablets based on Chrome OS down the line."

Sheth said this will be possible thanks to Google's continued investment into "making touch a great experience on the Chromebook" which we're seeing evolve with new formats such as Samsung's pen-equipped Chromebook Pro (seen above) and Lenovo's upcoming Chrome OS Yoga Book.

Sheth didn't say if Google itself will be making its own Chrome OS table in the way it made the Android-based Pixel C. Instead, he stated that "partners will be able to build a variety of form factors with Chrome OS including convertibles, detachables and tablets."

Chrome OS tablets make sense, as all upcoming Chromebooks will offer support for Android apps. A version of Chrome OS due out later this year will allow the resizing of app windows, giving users more control rather than limiting app windows to specific sizes.

