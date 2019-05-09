How to Add Custom Shortcuts to Your Chromebook App Launcher

Shortcuts for apps and plugins on your Chromebook are automatically installed in the app launcher (also called the Shelf) when they are first downloaded, giving users a very convenient way to access their favorite downloads. Unfortunately, your favorite websites don't show up there automatically.

Fortunately, you can add your favorites to this window, as long as you know how.

1. Open the webpage in Chrome, such as ESPN.com, the example I'm using here.

2. Click the Menu icon.

3. Select More Tools.

4. Click Add to shelf.

You've added a shortcut to the shelf (also known as the app launcher!)

