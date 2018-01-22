How to Use Skype on a Chromebook

Chrome OS makes it easy to make calls or hold chats with Google Hangouts, but what if you want to communicate with someone on Skype? While early versions of the Skype for web didn't allow it, you can now make video calls with Skype on a Chromebook. Here’s how.
1. Open Chrome and navigate to web.skype.com. You will be redirected to a sign in page.
2. Enter your username, email account or phone number.
3. Enter your password and click Sign in.
4. Choose a friend to chat with, or press + to add a new one
5. Click the camera icon to start a video call, or the phone icon to start an audio call.
You're making Skype calls on a Chromebook!
