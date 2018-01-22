How to Get 100GB of Free Google Drive Space on a Chromebook

Most Chromebooks come with 100GB of free space on Google Drive, but you don't just get it for logging in to your new Chromebook with your Google account. You have to take a few steps to redeem the storage. If you use Google Drive a lot (and you will, given the limited amounts of internal storage on Chromebooks), you will want to take advantage of this offer.

Here is how to get your 100GB of free Google Drive space on a Chromebook.

1. Open Chrome from the desktop.

2. Navigate to google.com/chromebook/offers/ the 100GB of Google Drive space.

3. Scroll down to the Google Drive section and click "Redeem offer." Note, you can also redeem 90 days of free Google Play.

4. Click "Allow" when the pop-up asks to make sure you are eligible.

5. You will be greeted with a "Victory!" screen if you qualify. Click "Start using Google Drive" to be taken to your account. It may take a few minutes for the 100GB to be applied to your account.

Chromebook Tips