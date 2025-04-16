Verizon is giving away the Google Pixel 9a for free today — no trade-in required
Get a free Google Pixel 9a with any Verizon Unlimited plan
Fresh off its April 10 launch last week, the $500 Google Pixel 9a packs flagship phone features into an affordable package. Even better, you can get Google's new budget phone for the low, low price of free with no trade-in required.
Currently, Verizon is offering the Google Pixel 9a for free to new and existing customers. To qualify for this deal, you must activate the Pixel 9a under Verizon's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Browse: Verizon's phone deals
This is the Pixel 9a's lowest price ever from a postpaid carrier and puts $500 back into your pocket. If spending upwards of $1,000 is not an option, this is one of the best cheap phone deals you can get.
Google has a similar offer in which you free Pixel 9a from Google when you join Google Fi.
Featuring an ultra bright display, versatile camera, and nifty Google AI features, the Pixel 9a is best budget Android phone you can get.
We didn't test it, however, the Pixel 9a earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star review rating from our sister brand, Tom's Guide. They praised the phone's sub-$500 price point, bright display, versatile camera, and handy Google AI features.
Though they wanted to see more razzle-dazzle from the Pixel 9a's design, they named it the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.
If you're long overdue for an upgrade or want an extra phone for a family member, you can't go wrong with the Pixel 9a.
Today's best Google Pixel 9a deal
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 2,700-nit 120Hz OLED display, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 8-core CPU, 128GB of storage, 50MP wide | 48MP ultrawide with macro focus dual rear camera, 13MP ultrawide front camera, fingerprint reader, 5,100mAh battery, Android 15 OS
Release date: April 10, 2025
Price history: Though it may be too soon for an outright discount, this is the Pixel 9a's lowest price ever on Verizon's postpaid network.
Price check: AT&T $2.99/mo + FREE Pixel Buds A-Series w/ Unlimited Plan | T-Mobile FREE w/ new line or trade-in | Amazon $499 | Best Buy $499 | Google FREE with Google Fi
Reviews: We didn't get a chance to test the Pixel 9a, however, Tom's Guide gave it 4.5 out of 5 star rating in their review. With its affordable starting price at just under $500, ultra bright display, versatile camera, and nifty Google AI features, it's the best budget Android phone you can get.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a budget phone that offers the best flagship and AI features for less.
Don't buy it if: You want all the bells and whistles of a flagship phone. Consider the the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL if you want more premium features.
