How to Reset a Chromebook

Wanna pass on that new Chromebook to your child or Grandma? You'll want to reset it to factory settings by wiping all your personal data. But, you should know that you'll be deleting your files, photos, saved networks and permissions. If you follow our directions below, you'll then be presented with the initial sign up screens.

1. Click the menu on the bottom right of the screen.

2. Then tap Settings.

3. Type Powerwash into the search bar.

4. Scroll down and tap Powerwash.

MORE: Chromebook vs. Tablet: Which Should You Buy?

5. Tap Restart.

6. Tap Continue.

The powerwash process will take place, and shouldn't take long.

You've reset your Chromebook!

Bonus Tip: You can also reset your Chromebook from the sign-on screen by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Alt+R. Then press Restart. When you restart you'll be presented with the start screens.

Chromebook Tips