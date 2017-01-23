Every Upcoming Chromebook Will Run Android Apps

Back in May of last year, Google announced that Chromebooks would start supporting Android apps. Now, every single Chromebook going forward will have access to the Google Play Store.

The news comes from a single line of text in Google's list of Chromebooks that can support the programs: "All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future." Below that is a list of older Chromebooks that will also run Android apps.

We knew this would eventually come, and now isn't terribly surprising timing. There are more Chromebooks with touch screens than ever, including the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA and Samsung's upcoming Chromebook Plus and Pro, all of which were announced at CES in Las Vegas.

Many non-touch Chromebooks can also support Android apps, but the experience probably won't be as good. See the full list here.

Adding Android apps makes the Chrome ecosystem significantly larger. Chrome OS' bare app selection has been mostly limited to web-based programs, but now Chromebooks will run the most popular mobile apps you can find.

