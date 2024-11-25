I track sales for a living, here are the best Black Friday laptop deals under $500

There are plenty of solid Black Friday laptop deals under $500 to browse now even though Black Friday is technically on November, 29.

For Black Friday, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on sale for $499 at Amazon. That's $100 less than what you'd normally expect to pay for this laptop which usually goes for $599. It packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz LED display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics.

We didn't get a review unit of this Dell Inspiron 15, however, this configuration is more than adequate for multitasking.

If you're looking for more of a versatile daily driver, consider the HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 for $399 ($100 off) at Amazon. This laptop's 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to morph into a variety of modes.

This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want laptop functionality and the convenience of a tablet.

So if you need a new laptop that doesn't skimp on performance for price, Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy. Here are the best Black Friday deals under $500 right now.

Dell Inspiron 15 : was $599 now $499 at Amazon One of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $500 is the Dell Inspiron 15 (3530). Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz LED display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Looking for a sub-$500 convertible laptop? One of the best Black Friday laptops deals under $500 going on at Amazon take $100 off the 2024 HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 . This versatile machine's 360-degree hinge that lets you configure it into various modes: laptop, stand, tent, and tablet mode. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Vivobook 15: was $649 now $449 at Walmart One of our favorite go-to retailers, Antonline via Walmart takes $200 off this AMD Ryzen 7-powered Asus Vivobook 15 for Black Friday. If you're looking fora sub-$500 15.6-inch laptop that can provide decent performance for simple tasks like web browsing and media streaming, the Asus Vivobook is one to consder. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

HP Vicus RTX 4050: was $799 now $429 at Best Buy One of the best Black Friday laptop deals for gamers takes $370 off the 2024 HP Victus 15 (model 15-fb2063dx. This is a solid entry-level gaming laptop that can handle day-to-day multitasking as well. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home