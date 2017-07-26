USB 3.2 Coming to Laptops with Double the Speed

If USB Type-C, the newest USB standard, wasn't confusing enough for the average person already, it will be now.

The USB 3.0 Promoter Group has announced USB 3.2, which should, in theory, double current top USB speeds to 20 gigabits per second. That is, if you have hardware that supports it, though you should be able to use your existing cable.

USB 3.1, the existing Type-C format, tops out at 10Gbps. USB 3.2 increases that speed by allowing multiple lanes of data transfer at the same time. While that 20Gbps number should be achievable, the USB Implementers Forum has yet to confirm that as the official speed. In short, that means that upcoming devices should be able to transfer data more quickly than current ones.

While faster speeds are great, USB 3.2 is still behind Thunderbolt 3, which can use the same reversible connector with speeds of 40Gbps.

Type-C is a reversible cable that is meant to charge all of your gadgets and even serve as a new audio jack, video output or charger. The one jack to rule them all is great in theory (we're fans here at Laptop Mag), but in practice, roll-out has been rougher as users need dongles to use existing Type-A devices. Additionally, some cables have proven more reliable than others. This has made USB Type-C very confusing to some customers.

The USB 3.0 Promoter Group's membership includes Microsoft, Intel, Apple, HP and Texas Instruments.

