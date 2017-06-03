How to Enable Spatial Sound in Windows 10

One of the coolest features of the Windows 10 Creators Update involves getting a better listening experience with premium headphones. Spatial sound, as it’s called, gives headphones a sort of 3D effect or one that more closely resembles true surround sound -- depending on the source.
Unfortunately, it’s disabled by default. Here’s how to enable it.
- Right click the sound icon in the bottom right of the system tray.
- Select Playback devices from the context menu.
- Click the headphones or speaker type you’d like to enable spatial sound for.
- Click the Properties button at the bottom right.
- Choose the Spatial Sound tab at the top.
- From the dropdown menu, select Windows Sonic for Headphones (or other, if it’s for a speaker).
- Click the OK button to finish. <ok.png>
