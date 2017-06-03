How to Enable Spatial Sound in Windows 10

One of the coolest features of the Windows 10 Creators Update involves getting a better listening experience with premium headphones. Spatial sound, as it’s called, gives headphones a sort of 3D effect or one that more closely resembles true surround sound -- depending on the source.

Unfortunately, it’s disabled by default. Here’s how to enable it.

Right click the sound icon in the bottom right of the system tray.

Select Playback devices from the context menu.

Click the headphones or speaker type you’d like to enable spatial sound for.

Click the Properties button at the bottom right.

Choose the Spatial Sound tab at the top.

From the dropdown menu, select Windows Sonic for Headphones (or other, if it’s for a speaker).

Click the OK button to finish. <ok.png>

Windows 10 Performance and Productivity