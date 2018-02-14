How to Fix an iPad Activation Error

Some error messages are so vague that you might feel lost when trying to figure them out. This is the case with the iPad's "Could not activate" error, which interrupts the setup tablet's setup process. Fortunately, we've got a few things you can try to see if they fix your system.
Use iTunes
If you've got a laptop (or desktop) lying around, you can use iTunes, but you'll need to update it first. On a Mac, open iTunes, click iTunes in the Menu bar, and click Check for Updates. On a PC, open iTunes, click Help and select Check for Updates.
After updating, attach your iPad to your laptop, and in iTunes, click the iPad icon that appears after connecting. Then, select "Set up as new iPad" or "Restore from backup." Next, follow the steps provided, including naming your tablet, and wait for it to be activated.
Perform a Hard Reset
If that doesn't work, and you have Wi-Fi, a hard reset may do the trick. Hold down the Home button and the Sleep/Wake button until the Apple logo appears (also known as the lock button), and follow the steps presented.
Dance Around Public Wi-Fi Constraints
If you're setting up your iPad from a public network that requires a login via the web, you're also facing the issue that the iPad doesn't allow you to use a web browser until it's set up. At the Wi-Fi network selection window, tap Next to decline using Wi-Fi.
Once you get to the home screen, tap Settings and Wi-Fi to find the network and sign in, and then tap iCloud in Settings to sign in over Wi-Fi.
Escape Developer Mode
The Activation error can also arise if your iPad is running a developer version of iOS. In these cases, you'll want to follow the iTunes instructions above, and choose Set up as new iPad.
iPad Guide
- How to Quickly Transfer Images from an iPad to a PC
- Change the Apple ID on an iPad
- Use the Apple Pencil with iPad Pro's Notes App
- Every iPad Pro Keyboard Shortcut You'll Ever Need
- Multitask on the iPad Pro: Slide Over, Split View, Picture in Picture
- How to Select, Copy, and Paste Text on the iPad
- How to Download and Install iOS 11 on an iPad
- How to Use the iPad's Dock and Multitask
- Shoot 4K Video on the iPad Pro
- Use Your iPad Pro as a Secondary Display
- Set the EQ on the iPad for Better Sound
- How to Reboot the iPad
- Activate the iPad Bookmarks Bar
- How to Send SMS Messages on an iPad
- Re-arrange and Manage Application Icons on the iPad
- How to Set Up Messages on Your iPad
- How to Use the Parental Controls on Your iPad
- Access Alternate Characters on the iPad Keyboard
- Drag and Drop on an iPad
- Remove or Change the
- The Best iOS 11 Features That Transform Your iPad
- Edit Multiple 4K Video Streams on the iPad Pro
- Change the Lock Screen and Wallpaper on the iPad
- How to Clear Your Cookies and Browsing History on iPad
- How to Make and Answer iPhone Calls on Your iPad
- How to Use Three Apps at Once on the iPad
- How to Disable Wi-Fi Assist and Avoid Overages on Your iPad
- How to Use Work Spaces
- Password Protect the iPad
- Open Links in a New Page
- Disable the Clicking Sound on the iPad Keyboard
- How to Use Multi-touch Gestures on the iPad
- Watch Your iPad on a Television Set (Using AirPlay)
- How to Fix an iPad Activation Error