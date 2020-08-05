Surface Laptop 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU now $450 off

If you're a creator looking for the best laptop for photo editing, the Surface Laptop 3 is a solid choice. And for a limited time, you can get Microsoft's best laptop for an all- time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on sale for $1,049 . Normally, this laptop retails for $1,499, so this deal saves you $450.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of Microsoft's premium laptop. It packs a 15-inch (2496 x 1664) touch screen, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 3580U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics. View Deal

The Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2 and a great MacBook Air alternative.

With its sleek, minimalist design with smooth curves, the Surface Laptop 3 is just as stylish as the MacBook. Specs-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 blows the MacBook Air off the map.

The Surface Laptop 3 in this deal packs a 15-inch (2496 x 1664) touch screen, a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3580U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 an Editor's Choice award for its good performance, decent battery life, and comfortable keyboard.

At 3.4 pounds and 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is pretty compact for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches), the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and the 4 pound, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6-inch Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch).

Like most of today's slender laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection is pretty modest. It's equipped with a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic jack for when you want private listening.

At $450 off, this Surface Laptop 3 deal likely won't last long, so don't hesitate to take advantage of this markdown.