Microsoft holiday deals: Up to $530 off select laptops

This week, Microsoft's "That's a Wrap Sale" celebrates the holidays with a massive sitewide savings event. From now until December 25, the PC manufacturer is slashing hundreds off select laptops and tablets.

As part of the sale, you can save up $530 on the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 3 Surface Book 3 with prices starting at $799.99. With its elegant design, good performance and comfy keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a more affordable alternative to the MacBook Air.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: from $799 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking up to $530 off the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 3 in Cobalt Blue. The base model Surface Laptop 3 packs a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD. This deal ends December 22.

The 15-inch model Surface Laptop 3 w/ Ryzen 7 CPU sees the biggest markdown — it's currently on sale for $1,569.99.

Normally, this laptop would set you back $2,100, so that's whopping $530 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It packs a 15-inch (2496 x 1664) touch screen, a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3780U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics. Amazon and Walmart offer the same deal.

If you're working with a smaller budget, Microsoft is also slashing dollars off its 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go with prices starting at $549.

And if you're in the market for a tablet that can moonlight as a laptop, you can pick up the Surface Pro X starting from $799 ($200 off). This slim and attractive slate features a bright, vivid display and long battery. As an alternative, the base model Surface Pro 7 bundle is $400 off, prices start at $599.99. This bundle includes the base model Surface Pro 7 with 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, a Type Cover keyboard, a Surface Pro sleeve, and a gift from Microsoft.

As a reminder, Microsoft's holiday deals end December 25. For more deals like this, check out our best laptops deals and best tablet deals coverage.

More Microsoft holiday deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (i5/4GB/64GB): from $549 @ Microsoft

The base model Surface Laptop Go packs a 12.45" touchscreen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Buy it directly from Microsoft for $549.99.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: from $1,299 @ Microsoft

For the holidays, Microsoft is taking $300 off the Surface Book 3 with prices starting at $1,299. The base model packs a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touch screen PixelSense display, a 1.2 GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Iris Plus Graphics. Amazon and Best Buy offer the same deal.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ1/8GB/128GB): from $799 @ Microsoft

Now $200 off, The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. The base model Surface Pro X packs a MS SQ 1 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.