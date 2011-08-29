Toshiba Rumored to be Unveiling Ultra-Thin Tablet at IFA

If you're lucky enough to be heading to Berlin this week to attend the IFA trade show you may get a look at Toshiba's latest addition to the tablet market. According to Androidandme, citing a report by NotebookItalia, the tech giant is expected to debut a new ultra-thin Android-powered tablet during the show. Rumor has it that the as-of-yet-unnamed tablet, is expected to pack a 1.5-GHz dual-core TI OMAP4460 processor into a significantly thinner frame than its bulkier big brother, the Toshiba Thrive.

Information on the tablet is scarce, but from the images provided by NotebookItalia, it looks like the tablet will offer a fair amount of expansion ports, including micro-USB and micro-HDMI ports, as well as a microSD card slot.. It will be interesting to see just how much slimmer the new tablet will be compared to the Thrive, which at 10.75 x 6.7 x 0.6-inches and 1.6 pounds, was one of the larger tablets we've reviewed.

Most of all, we hope that whenever the tablet ships, Toshiba makes sure all of the kinks are worked out of it. If you recall, the Thrive suffered from a series software flaw when we reviewed it back in July that kept the tablet from turning back on when it was put into sleep mode. Toshiba has since released an update fixing the error, but hopefully that won't be necessary this time around.

via Androidandme, NotebookItalia