Best Trade In Deals For Your Old Nexus 7

With Google's new Nexus 7 already available for pre-order via Google Play, owners of the older Nexus 7 who want to get the latest slate don't have to leave their old tablets lying around. Plenty of retailers and third party services offer cash or rewards for old devices, and depending on its condition, you can get up to $85 for your old Nexus 7.

From retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and RadioShack to sites like Gazelle, BuyMyTronics, NextWorth and BuyBackWorld, we checked out just how much a 32GB Nexus 7 in excellent condition would fetch. Be sure to include your charging cable, because we found that it can often get you a better deal.

Third-party sites often offered much better prices for your pre-loved slate, with NextWorth offering some $85 for a 32GB Nexus 7 that powers on, comes with a charging cable and has no screen or body damage. For the same device in working condition with a charger, BuyMyTronics offered $83, while BuyBackWorld promised $82.

Amazon takes the old Nexus 7 in exchange for credit, and for a tablet in good condition, you can get a $79.50 Amazon gift card and $100 if your device is in mint condition.

RadioShack and Gazelle had the least tempting offers by far, each offering $62 cash for your old Nexus 7 and power adapter.

If your old Nexus 7 is still in great condition, consider trading it in at NextWorth. That $85 could go toward paying for almost a third of the $269 for the new Nexus 7 and make your decision to upgrade a little easier.