Take $70 Off Our Favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook

The Editor's Choice Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is the best Chromebook you can buy at the moment. Sure, there are cheaper Chromebooks around, but none come close to matching the C434's performance and style.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 on sale for $499.99. That's $70 off and just $10 shy of its all-time price low (which was saw back on Prime Day).

Buy the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $499.99 ($70 off) at Amazon

The base model, which is the same model that won our Editor's Choice award, features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core m3-8100Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. That may not sound like a lot of muscle power, but it provided enough brawn to let us open 18 Google Chrome tabs and watch four 1080p streams simultaneously without any lag. (The only time we hit minor lag is when we switched tabs).

A lot of Chromebooks suffer from dim displays, but the C434 has a bright and vivid 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD. With a peak rating of 286 nits, the Flip 434's screen is more luminous than the average Chromebook (235 nits).

The laptop's island-style keyboard offered a solid typing experience and the speakers provided ample audio for a small room. Even better, the laptop lasted for 9 hours and 58 minutes in our battery test.

We heartily recommend the C434 to anyone looking for an everyday laptop that's connected to the cloud.