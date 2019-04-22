The Excellent Acer Aspire E 15 Is Now $50 Off

The Acer Aspire E 15 is one of the best laptops around thanks to its aggressive price point and above average performance. Available in various configurations, Amazon currently has the both the base model and step-up model on sale.

While that's a modest $50 off, this laptop is already a steal at $379 and usually doesn't go on sale outside of major holidays like Black Friday.

The model with the SSD also happens to be the Editor's Choice model that we reviewed. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 8GB of RAM, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Despite its somewhat ordinary looks, the 4.9-pound laptop provides enough speed and muscle for all of your multitasking needs. It scored 9,278 on the Geekbench 4 general performance test, which beats the 8,446 average for mainstream laptops.

In terms of battery life, the Aspire E 15 lasted for 9 hours and 26 minutes, which is more than 2 hours over the 7:22 mainstream average

We wish its display were a bit brighter — it emits up to 200 nits of brightness, which is just below the 229 mainstream average — but otherwise, we have no reservations recommending this laptop to anyone from students to everyday multitaskers.