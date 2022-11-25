Save $350 on the Asus ZenBook Duo14 at Amazon

Enjoy a great deal on the dual-screen Asus ZenBook Duo powered by an Intel Core i7-11957G7 CPU, Integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. You can swoop in and snag this Dual screen laptop for $949 a savings of $350 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

The Dual screen is handy for content creators who use Adobe's creative software suite, with the second display featuring the Asus knob for intimate control when color grading.

You can grab this great Asus ZenBook Duo 14 and save $350 at Amazon (opens in new tab) during this Black Friday deal.

Asus ZenBook Duo14: $1,299 $949 (opens in new tab) The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and features two touch screens to help creatives get more work done.