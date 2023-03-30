Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 laptop gets first price cut, save $150

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 boasts Intel's latest 13th Gen processor with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. For the first time ever, this powerful gaming laptop is considerably discounted among today's gaming laptop deals.

Currently, B&H offer the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $1,649 (opens in new tab). Typically $1,799, that's $150 savings and the lowest price ever for this just released laptop. In fact, it's one of the best RTX 40 laptop deals we've seen yet.

Save $150 on latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop.

Lenovo's 8th generation Legion 5i Pro brings the latest processing and graphics power to its gaming laptop series. Suitable for gamers and creators, it packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte display with 500 nits of brightness and HDR 400 support for best-in-class viewing, even outdoors. Powerting the laptop is the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. You'll store all your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy and ample 1TB SSD.

Although we didn't test this model, we reviewed the previous-gen Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It won us over with its sleek design, gorgeous display, strong performance and long battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be as impressive as its predecessor.

As with today's gaming laptops, the Legion 5i Pro supplies you with a generous amount of ports. You get 4 X USB A (3.0) ports, 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort and 140 W Power Delivery), and 1 x USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort).

At 14.3 x 10.2 x 1.1- inches and 5.5 pounds, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is more portable than some of its competitors. It's lighter than the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (14.11 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches, 5.29 pounds), and Alienware x17 R2 (15.7 x 11.8 x 0.8 inches, 7.1 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches, 4.8 pounds).

Simply put, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a powerhouse of a machine and a great value for the price.