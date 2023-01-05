Lenovo launches savage AI-tuned Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i 16-inch gaming laptops

Lenovo launched its refreshed 16-inch Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i gaming laptops that come loaded with your choice of the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs, as well as the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Announced at CES 2023, Lenovo also added its new LA AI chip that, as the maker states, "monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management and squeeze out even more performance from the internals."



From the new and improved thermals to the 16-inch, 240Hz displays, the Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i aim to impress in 2023. For a hands-on look at both gaming laptops, we've got you covered below.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Lenovo Legion 7i Pro Price: From $1,999.99

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series

Storage: Up to 2 TB (1 TB x 1TB) PCIe SSD (Gen 4)

Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 240Hz

Colors: Onyx Grey

Size: 14.3 x 10.32 x 0.86

Weight: 6.17 pounds

We were able to get our hands on the Lenovo 7i Pro during a demonstration and it feels luxurious in the hands thanks to its sturdy metal build, refreshed venting, and slight elegant changes to its design.



Things are kept cool thanks to the Lenovo Legion's ColdFront 5.0 cooling system, which uses massive exhaust and intake systems, a turbo-charged dual fan system, a phase-change thermal compound, and advanced hybrid heat pipes to move more air out through the incredibly efficient exhaust vents.

Packed with either a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or i7 CPU that is partnered with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage, it gives me all kinds of "vanquish my enemies" vibes. The 7i has a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio running at 240Hz.

The 7i Pro's subtle, elegant RGB is beautifully done, and the per-key RGB keyboard is splendid, with excellent travel, bounce, and clickiness we expect from Lenovo's laptops.

Lenovo's new AI chip enhances your gaming by learning how you game. The AI chip will also learn how your different games have different system requirements during use, which allows it to make adjustments on the go, and fine-tune your cooling needs to maximize performance.

The Lenovo Legion 7i Pro will start at $1,999.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2023.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro specs Price: From $1,499.99

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series

RAM: Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5

Storage: Up to 2 TB (1 TB x 1TB) PCIe SSD (Gen 4)

Display: 16 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 240Hz, 16 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)16:10 165 Hz

Colors: Onyx Grey, Abyss Blue

Size: 14.3 x 10.25 x 0.86 inches

Weight: 5.51 pounds

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is very similar to it's cousin the 7i but with subtle differences. Where the 7i has an all metal build the 5i has a metal lid but a polymer bottom half. Again, styling has been refreshed in both the venting and venting cut-outs have been refreshed to not only improve appearance but air flow.

The 5i Pro comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. With those specs, it will pack a heck of a gaming punch. It also features 4-zone RGB lighting that you can adjust via the Lenovo Vantage app. The 5i Pro also gets the new Lenovo AI chip to enhance your systems performance while your gaming.



Rounding out the experience are some excellent display options. The 5i comes with a similar 16-inch 240Hz display option like the 7i, but also has a 165Hz 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600).

Having had a few mins to handle these two beautiful systems, with Spectrum 4-zone RGB TrueStrike keyboards for 5i and per-key RGB for 7i, we're looking forward to getting our hands on them.

The latest Legion 5i Pro will start at $1,479.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.