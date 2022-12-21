CES 2023: Dates, news, and everything announced

CES 2023 is right around the corner, and the biggest tech manufacturers including Lenovo, Asus, Sony, and more are gearing up to show off their latest and greatest (and strangest) devices.



This year, CES is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas, taking place from January 5 until January 8, 2023. We're expecting a host of exciting announcements, from innovative laptops with next-gen internals (we're thinking 13th Gen Intel chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs) to a range of tablets, monitors, and more.



We're here to give you the latest scoop on the world's largest tech expo, and we're already seeing plenty of major announcements start to trickle in. Laptop Mag will be on the floor scoping out all the biggest reveals, so bookmark this page with all of our coverage throughout the show.



In the meantime, check out everything you need to know below.

CES 2023 is kicking off from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8, 2023, and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) and the Venetian Expo.



There will be an opening keynote and state of the industry address kicking off at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. GMT on January 5. As for exhibition times and more, check out the dates and times below:

Thursday, January 5 : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Friday, January 6 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Saturday, January 7 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Sunday, January 8: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT

However, while these are the big expo dates, you'll see plenty of what's to come on the days before it too — thanks to CES Unveiled on Tuesday, January 3, and all the big keynotes on Wednesday, January 4. Check back here for a full schedule soon.

The tech expo is an in-person, trade-only event, so those wishing to attend will need to register via the CES 2023 registration page. Those allowed to attend will need to be associated with a tech company or press, and be 18 years and over. Interested in everything that will be shown off but can't make it? We're here to deliver all the biggest announcements, so watch this site.





Who is coming to CES 2023?

With over 400 brands attending CES 2023, expect to see brands big and small deliver their latest product launches from around the globe. Featured exhibitors so far include AMD, Amazon, Canon, Google, LG, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, and more, and we're already getting a tease of what laptops, tablets, monitors, and everything else to expect.

Lenovo at CES 2023

Lenovo always delivers its next iteration of ThinkPads, IdeaPads, and more during CES, and this year will be no different. We know this as a fact, as the laptop manufacturer has already revealed a list of laptops, monitors, and even a tablet that it will showcase. Will there be anything else up its sleeve? We'll have to wait and see.

Asus at CES 2023

Asus will be "seeing an incredible future" at its CES 2023 Asus launch event (opens in new tab), and the company has been teasing what we can expect. Apparently, it has something to do with an AR experience and what looks to be an Asus Zenbook with a dial. We expect "one of the biggest ASUS innovations" to be something creative pros will enjoy, possibly a 3D screen. We won't know for sure until the announcement is revealed on January 4.

An astonishing #AR experience related to #ASUS #CES2023 is available for all on the online event site! 🤫A hint is given in this beautiful visual about one of the biggest ASUS innovations coming to CES2023. Can you guess what it is? #ASUSLaunchEventDecember 19, 2022 See more

Of course, when it comes to Asus, we're expecting plenty of gaming laptops. With RTX 40 Series GPUs for desktops already out in the wild, along with 13th Gen Intel chips expected, we're hoping to see new Asus ROG Zephyrus, Asus TUF, and Asus ROG Strix with these next-gen processors. Asus is teasing a "Maxed Out" reveal (opens in new tab), so expect a major bump in gaming performance.

Can't wait to show you the new ASUS TUF gaming laptop and all its *ADVANTAGE* 😉 Mark your calendar, gamers 👉 https://t.co/ji4lXs0ypC#ASUS #CES2023 #ASUSLaunchEvent pic.twitter.com/BcXY6uaHyiDecember 20, 2022 See more

Sony at CES 2023

It's almost a given that Sony will be showing off its highly anticipated PSVR 2 headset during CES 2023, seeing as it's set to launch in February 2023. However, Sony is unpredictable when it comes to big reveals during CES, so anything is on the table.

We've heard rumors of a new PS5 model being in the works, one with a detachable disc drive. However, we're unsure if this will be unveiled during the event. We're likely to see a selection of new 4K and 8K displays, and we know Sony Honda Mobility will be making an appearance on stage during Sony's Global Press Conference on January 4, meaning a vehicle is in store.

LG at CES 2023

During CES 2021, LG gave us a full refresh of its LG Gram laptop lineup and a tease of the LG rollable phone (but that didn't see the light of day). This year, however, we're expecting to see a completely different kind of display: “the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display.”

The new innovation in display tech boasts a rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches, using a micro-LED light source with a pixel pitch of less than 40μm to display images. It's a wild invention we're excited to check out, but we're still unsure if it will be shown off.



Other than that, we can expect a selection of home appliances, including the usual selection of TVs, like the LG C3 OLED TV, along with a see-through refrigerator, washers, and more.

Intel at CES 2023

Seeing as Intel revealed its 12th Gen Alder Lake mobile chips at CES 2022, which made its way onto the best laptops we've seen this year, we're expecting to see the next jump in processing power in the 13th Gen Intel CPUs, otherwise known as its Intel Raptor Lake lineup.

These will deliver even more competition to chips from AMD and Apple, but even more excitingly, we're sure to see these chips arrive on next year's selection of new laptops. What performance gains can we expect? We won't have to wait much longer to find out. In the meantime, you can check out what the future of Intel looks like in our in-depth State of Intel.

AMD at CES 2023

If Intel is set to make a big CPU announcement, you can expect AMD to do the very same — along with its next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. We're expecting to see many gaming laptops deliver all-AMD configurations, which means fresh AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon processors.

CES is usually the time when AMD shows off its next CPU and GPU offerings, much like last year's Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. The rumor mill has already been spitting out alleged benchmarks for what we can expect, but we won't know for sure until we see it from AMD ourselves. The future of AMD is looking bright, and you can find out more in our State of AMD.

Nvidia at CES 2023

With Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series already out in the wild for desktops, it's incredibly likely we'll be seeing the next-gen GPUs make their way onto laptops, too. The question is, what kind of 40 Series graphics cards are we expecting to see?

According to leaker momomo_us (opens in new tab) on Twitter via VideoCardz (opens in new tab), HP is tipped to bring six configurations of its HP Omen 17 featuring Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs. This includes an RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM, RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM, and RTX 4090 with 16GB of VRAM.



We've heard Nvidia's take on what the future of laptops looks like, with the company stating that it will "keep producing world-class leading discrete GPUs." If the leaked listing is to be believed, then we can expect RTX 4060 through to RTX 4090 GPUs to come to gaming laptops in 2023. There have been rumors of RTX 4050 graphics cards coming to laptops, too, but the most interesting inclusion is RTX 4090, seeing how gaming laptops didn't come equipped with an RTX 3090 GPU.



