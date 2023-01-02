Samsung opens CES 2023 with an 8K, 57-inch ultra-wide display

CES 2023 has officially kicked off with Samsung revealing the world's first dual UHD gaming monitor stacking up at a whopping 57 inches. A monitor for the wealthy gamer, and those that can only dream.

The monitor that the company is highlighting is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a 57-inch, 7,680×2,160 gaming monitor. The company also revealed the Odyssey OLED G9, ViewFinity S9, and Smart Monitor M8.

Samsung didn't provide pricing or release dates, but you can bet that these monitors will be on the "expensive-as-a-car" side of things.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

(Image credit: Samsung)

Starting with the highlight of the show, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (G95NC), the company stuns with its big and bold new monitor. Its 1000R curved 57” screen uses quantum mini LED technology, and sharpens up to a 7,680×2,160 resolution with a 32:9 ratio.

It boasts VESA Display HDR 1000 specification and support for a 240Hz refresh rate. As far as ports go, you'll get the new DisplayPort 2.1, which "transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4," according to Samsung.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) features a dual quad-HD 49” 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio. With an OLED panel, you'll see deeper blacks and bolder colors across your display. It features a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

With a 0.1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey OLED G9 is still a bangin' gaming monitor, letting you play virtually lag and tear-free. This model is outfitted with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you play games on the Xbox Cloud and Nvidia GeForce Now without needing to download a single title.

Samsung ViewFinity S9

(Image credit: Samsung)

The ViewFinity S9 (S90PC) sizes up creative professionals with a 27-inch, 5,120 x 2,880 display. With 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut covered and an average of 2 Delta E, you can see accurate and crisp colors without issue.

The monitor features a built-in Color Calibration Engine to ensure precise screen color and brightness. You can still adjust white balance, gamma, and RGB color balance as normal, but you can do it with your smartphone thanks to the Samsung Smart Calibration app.

On top of its matte display, it features 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub. For ports, you've got USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung offers the Smart Monitor M8 (M80C) in 27-inch and 32-inch options, both with a sharp 4K resolution. This monitor is also a fashion statement, which is why it comes in colors such as Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Sunset Pink or Warm White.

With the Smart Monitor M8, you can control smart devices around your house, such as lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more. The Smart Monitor M8 is also protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which is designed to keep your data safe from attack.

Apart from being nice to look at and featuring some TV-like apps, there's not a lot of bells and whistles apart from its smart home skills.

Outlook

While a 57-inch, 8K display for gaming does sound badass, there's nothing that speaks to me quite like OLED, so I'm definitely more excited to get my eyes on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

Unfortunately, we don't have pricings or release details yet, so we're stuck waiting around until they show up.